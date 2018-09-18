2 elderly siblings chopped to death at their Morvant home

Two elderly siblings have been found chopped to death at their Morvant home.

The two are 78-year-old Victor Hutchingson and his 81-year-old sister Claudette Cassel.

Neighbours are reported as saying they heard raised voices coming from the Mc Donald Extension Chinapoo house yesterday morning.

Hours later at around 2 o’clock neighbiours went to the home to check on the two siblings.

Their bloodied bodies were found in one of the bedrooms of the house.

Police believe the two were murdered during a home invasion.

Eyewitnesses say Mr. Hutchinson was on his back in a pool of blood and his sister was found holding onto her bed in a sitting position on the floor.

Both appeared to have multiple wounds on their bodies.

And there is a report that there was a double killing in Maloney Gardens.

The reported shooting took place near building 2 last evening.