I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Guyanese national gunned down 6hrs after arriving in T&T

Posted on September 18, 2018 by newscenter5

577c3b019ba9f.imageA Guyanese national has been gunned down in Trinidad and Tobago.

 

Six hours after arriving in the country 66-year-old Saisnarine Deopersad was shot dead near the Grand Diamond Hotel in Piarco.

 

Mr. Deopersad was a guest at the hotel which is located along the Caroni North Bank Road, Piarco yesterday afternoon.

 

He was said to be standing on the road side at around 1pm when a vehicle slowed in front of him and shots were fired from within.

 

The vehicle then sped off.

 

Mr. Deopersad was killed at the scene.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *