Guyanese national gunned down 6hrs after arriving in T&T

A Guyanese national has been gunned down in Trinidad and Tobago.

Six hours after arriving in the country 66-year-old Saisnarine Deopersad was shot dead near the Grand Diamond Hotel in Piarco.

Mr. Deopersad was a guest at the hotel which is located along the Caroni North Bank Road, Piarco yesterday afternoon.

He was said to be standing on the road side at around 1pm when a vehicle slowed in front of him and shots were fired from within.

The vehicle then sped off.

Mr. Deopersad was killed at the scene.