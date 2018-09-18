Jamaica to ban plastic straws, styrofoam and single-use plastic carrier bags

There will be a ban on plastic and styrofoam items in Jamaica starting January next year.
Speaking at a news conference at Jamaica House yesterday, Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, announced that a ban will be imposed on plastic straws, styrofoam and single-use plastic carrier bags, otherwise known as “scandal bags”.
He said bags used to package items such as rice, baked goods and meat will not be affected by the ban.
He said the importation and manufacture of plastic straws will be banned as of January 2019, while plastic straws attached to juice boxes will be banned come January 2021.
The Minister also said styrofoam importation will be banned as of January 2019, the use of styrofoam in the food and beverage industry will be banned as of January 2020, with the exception of raw meat packaging.
He said distributors wishing to use styrofoam for raw meat packaging must apply to the National Environment and Planning Agency for approval.
The move is aimed at making the environment cleaner and safer.
The Minister is encouraging industries to manufacture and distribute paper based and other environmentally friendly alternatives.
