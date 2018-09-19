I955 FM


Murder in Maloney

Posted on September 19, 2018

Police-lights-4_13A murder is reported in Maloney.

 

The victim is identified as Franklyn Jerimiah also known as “Teach”.

 

Reports say at around 11pm last evening Mr. Jerimiah was returning home from a nearby shop when he was attacked.

 

The body of 38-year-old who lived at Building 15 was later found on the roadway.

 

Police believe the killing was done to send a message to the residents of Building 15.

 

Officers say Mr. Jerimiah was not known to be involved in criminal activity.

 

Newscenter 5 understands nearby homes were hit by the sprayed bullets.

