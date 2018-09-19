Murder in Maloney

A murder is reported in Maloney.
The victim is identified as Franklyn Jerimiah also known as “Teach”.
Reports say at around 11pm last evening Mr. Jerimiah was returning home from a nearby shop when he was attacked.
The body of 38-year-old who lived at Building 15 was later found on the roadway.
Police believe the killing was done to send a message to the residents of Building 15.
Officers say Mr. Jerimiah was not known to be involved in criminal activity.
Newscenter 5 understands nearby homes were hit by the sprayed bullets.
