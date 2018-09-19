UNC Councillor’s home shot at

Concerns are raised today from both government and opposition after the home of a Local Government Councillor came under gunfire.

The incident occurred on Monday night at the residence of Councilor for Cunupia, Vandana Mohit.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning Deputy Political Leader of the United Natioanl Congress Khadija Ameem described the incident as appalling.

She said it may be related the office business.

Earlier today Ms. Mohit told Newscentre 5 she is traumatized by the incident.

She described the attack saying she was jolted out of her sleep by explosions.

Councilor Mohit said investigators are reviewing security tapes in a bid to find those responsible.

And Local Government Minister Kazim Hosien has also expressed horror and shock over the incident.

He says he has spoken with the Minister of National Security on the issue.

Police investigations are underway.