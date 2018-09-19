UNC Councillor’s home shot at

Concerns are raised today from both government and opposition after the home of a Local Government Councillor came under gunfire.
The incident occurred on Monday night at the residence of Councilor for Cunupia, Vandana Mohit.
Speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning Deputy Political Leader of the United Natioanl Congress Khadija Ameem described the incident as appalling.
She said it may be related the office business.
Earlier today Ms. Mohit told Newscentre 5 she is traumatized by the incident.
She described the attack saying she was jolted out of her sleep by explosions.
Councilor Mohit said investigators are reviewing security tapes in a bid to find those responsible.
And Local Government Minister Kazim Hosien has also expressed horror and shock over the incident.
He says he has spoken with the Minister of National Security on the issue.
Police investigations are underway.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.