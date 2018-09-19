Independent Senator says no to allow Commonwealth judges to sit in local courts

An Independent Senator says no to a pro­posal to al­low judges from Common­wealth ter­ri­to­ries to sit in local courts.

Yesterday Sophia Chote described the intention as gross­ly un­fair to lo­cal legal talent.

The idea was put forward by Attorney General Faris al Rawi during de­bate on the Mis­cel­la­neous Pro­vi­sions Bill.

The bill was de­signed to in­crease the number of judges from 49 to 64.

If passed, it would al­low judges from the Com­mon­wealth to prac­tice in Trinidad and Tobago.

However Senator Chote said the notion is an insult to as­piring judges as well.

Senator Chote said while she may be speaking to deaf ears, the local bar has to be defended.

Senator Chote said gov­ern­ment isn’t just open­ing the door to commonwealth judges; it is also blow­ing the door open to all and sundry.