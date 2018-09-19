Independent Senator says no to allow Commonwealth judges to sit in local courts

An Independent Senator says no to a proposal to allow judges from Commonwealth territories to sit in local courts.
Yesterday Sophia Chote described the intention as grossly unfair to local legal talent.
The idea was put forward by Attorney General Faris al Rawi during debate on the Miscellaneous Provisions Bill.
The bill was designed to increase the number of judges from 49 to 64.
If passed, it would allow judges from the Commonwealth to practice in Trinidad and Tobago.
However Senator Chote said the notion is an insult to aspiring judges as well.
Senator Chote said while she may be speaking to deaf ears, the local bar has to be defended.
Senator Chote said government isn’t just opening the door to commonwealth judges; it is also blowing the door open to all and sundry.
