I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Independent Senator says no to allow Commonwealth judges to sit in local courts

Posted on September 19, 2018 by newscenter5

59c9698845d2a027e83d616fAn Independent Senator says no to a pro­posal to al­low judges from Common­wealth ter­ri­to­ries to sit in local courts.

 

Yesterday Sophia Chote described the intention as gross­ly un­fair to lo­cal legal talent.

 

The idea was put forward by Attorney General Faris al Rawi during de­bate on the Mis­cel­la­neous Pro­vi­sions Bill.

 

The bill was de­signed to in­crease the number of judges from 49 to 64.

 

If passed, it would al­low judges from the Com­mon­wealth to prac­tice in Trinidad and Tobago.

 

However Senator Chote said the notion is an insult to as­piring judges as well.

 

Senator Chote said while she may be speaking to deaf ears, the local bar has to be defended.

 

Senator Chote said gov­ern­ment isn’t just open­ing the door to commonwealth judges; it is also blow­ing the door open to all and sundry.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *