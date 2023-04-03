VENEZUELAN STABBED TO DEATH

A Venezuelan man is stabbed to death in Princes Town.

He is 28-year-old Owell Lester Gonzalez Valasquez.

It is said he was involved in an altercation yesterday morning and was found unresponsive along the Naparima Mayaro Road, New Grant.

Police say Mr. Valasquez was stabbed several times in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the Princes Town District Hospital.