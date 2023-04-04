I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

PM SADDENED BY THE DEADLY FIRE IN SIPARIA

Posted on April 4, 2023 by admin
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says last Sunday was another painful day for the country.

Dr. Rowley says his heart goes out to the family.

He is promising to continue to improve the ability and infrastructure, to minimize the frequency of such occurrences.

He calls on members of the public to review their construction designs to allow for escape in an emergency.

Some reports say burglar proofing trapped the mother and daughter, where their bodies were found in the kitchen area.

Dr. Rowley says burglar proofing has sadly become essential, but now maybe a good time to review all individual situations. To allow for improvements without compromising the security aspects of the locked bars.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *