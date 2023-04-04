PM SADDENED BY THE DEADLY FIRE IN SIPARIA

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says last Sunday was another painful day for the country.

Dr. Rowley says his heart goes out to the family.

He is promising to continue to improve the ability and infrastructure, to minimize the frequency of such occurrences.

He calls on members of the public to review their construction designs to allow for escape in an emergency.

Some reports say burglar proofing trapped the mother and daughter, where their bodies were found in the kitchen area.

Dr. Rowley says burglar proofing has sadly become essential, but now maybe a good time to review all individual situations. To allow for improvements without compromising the security aspects of the locked bars.