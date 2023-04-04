A NEW DEADLINE GIVEN TO UNLICENSED CHILDREN’S HOMES … THEY HAVE UNTIL JULY 1ST TO GET THEIR ACT TOGETHER

MP Ayanna Webster Roy

There is a new deadline given to children’s homes, which have not been licensed.

Government announced a new date for the proclamation of, The Children’s Community Residences Foster Care And Nurseries Act.

The Act was expected to be proclaimed on, March 31st 2023.

The decision to extend the deadline was taken after some children’s homes did not meet the licensing requirements

And the Gender & Child Affairs Minister says it would do children more harm than good if proclamation takes place at this time.

Some thirteen children’s homes have been given an extension of, three months to get their act together.

A virtual news conference yesterday Minister of Gender And Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy announced a new date.

Government had promised a decision on the proclamation of Sections 3 (1) And (2), and 17 Of The Children’s Community Residences, Foster Care And Nurseries Act By March 31st

But Minister Webster Roy said 13 homes in operation are still unregistered.

She assured the children are being well taken care of.

The Minister assured the public that the homes are consistently being monitored by the Children’s Authority to ensure the safety and well being of the children.