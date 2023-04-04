PRESIDENT OF THE SUPER-MARKETS ASSOCIATION; FOOD PRICES WILL COME DOWN.

President of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee

An assurance to consumers from the President of the Super-Markets Association, that food prices will come down.

Rajiv Diptee’s statement follows a recent report from the central statically office, which notes a fall in headline inflation to 8.3 per cent in January 2023, compared with 8.7 per cent a month earlier.

However, the CSO says food inflation remained unchanged at 17.3 per cent.

Mr. Diptee, however, says he expected costs to lower, and assured when this happens, consumers will benefit.

But he notes that it will take some time for it to trickle down to the consumer.

He explains that import costs from the U.S and Europe have been leveling off, but energy prices and other factors remain high.

Mr. Diptee says these costs will have an effect on the consumer.

Mr. Diptee was speaking on the morning Edition program on Tv6 yesterday.

He believes once costs continues to level off consumers would see food prices decreasing on the shelves soon.

Meanwhile the opposition United National Congress describes the situation as insanely worrisome

MP Couva South Rudranath said the CSO report reflects a portion of the economic hardship, that workers across the country have been experiencing.

He says it is a clear indication of how challenging it has become for average families to put basic food on their tables.

Mr. Indarsingh says these hardships will be intensified by the imminent increases in electricity rates

He says these figures given by the retail price index are a clear indication of how vexatious, any further increases in electricity rates, food, and transportation would be.