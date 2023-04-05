POLICE PROBE TWO MURDERS IN BARRACKPORE AND COCORITE

A man is shot and killed in Barrackpore.

He has been identified as Curtis Thomas also known as Coutou.

Reports say the incident took place at Bouccad Trace around 10:40pm last night.

Residents say they heard several explosions and called the police.

It is said when officers arrived they found the body of Mr. Thomas with several bullet wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

And a man is gunned down in Cocorite.

He has been identified as Brendon Barbaste.

Reports say that incident took place at water hole after 5pm yesterday afternoon.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Barbaste he was approached by an armed man who opened fire, hitting him in the chest.

The suspect then ran off.

Investigations are continuing.