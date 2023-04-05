PROMISE OF NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FIRE SERVICES

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds

A promise of new equipment for the fire service in 3 weeks time.

The National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds last night admitted that several fire stations are lacking equipment.

The issue of inadequate equipment at fire stations across the country is back on the front burner after the tragic deaths of 42-year-old Kemba Morris and her 8-year-old daughter Zaya at their Siparia home last Sunday.

On TV6 news last evening Minister Hinds expressed sadness at the passing of the 2.

The Minister said it is unfortunate that the fire tender attached to the Siparia station was undergoing repairs at the time of the deadly incident.

The Minister admitted there is a lack of tenders but could not say how many are needed at stations across the country.