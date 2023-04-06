FIRE OFFICERS DEMAND APOLOGY FROM THEIR BOSS

Fire fighters, via their representing Association are demanding an apology from their boss…Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo.

In an interview on the on the morning show on i95.5fm yesterday, CFO Bristo pointed fingers at his fire fighters accusing them, for some of the damaged appliances in the service.

Mister Bristo said the association has left out the role played by those who operate the tenders.

But Association President Leo Ramkissoon wants an apology from the CFO.

He says since the interview yesterday he has received calls from his members…. furious over the claims of their boss.

Mr. Ramkissoon says, CFO Bristo’s statement was a very poor outlook from a managerial perspective.

CFO Bristo also admitted inadequate equipment has been a major problem for the fire service.

Meanwhile Mr. Bristo said investigators are yet to determine the cause of the deadly fire at the Siparia home, of mother and daughter Kemba and Zaya Morris.

Ms. Morris and her 8-year-old child perished last Sunday morning.

CFO Bristo said yesterday, the burnt remains were found in the kitchen of the Quinam Road home.