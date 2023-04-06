2 DEAD AND PREGNANT TEEN AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING SHOOTING IN ST AUGUSTINE

Police are now investigating the shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of a pregnant 16-year-old girl.

The incident occurred at freeman road, in St Augustine yesterday afternoon.

It is reported that 21-year-old Daniel Riley and his girlfriend, said to be eight months pregnant, was at a vegetable stall in the area.

A group of men approached Mr. Riley and shot him.

His teenage girlfriend was also hit.

Mr. Riley’s mother, Helen and his 16 year old brother were nearby when they heard the explosions.

Checks later revealed Mr. Riley, his girlfriend and another man were hit.

Dead are the unidentified man and Mr. Riley

The pregnant girl is now hospitalized. Up to last night she was listed in a critical condition.