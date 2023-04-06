SLOW FISH SALES FOR EASTER WEEKEND

On this Holy Thursday at the start of the Easter weekend, fish sales are said to be slow.

According to interim President of the Felicity Charlieville Fishing Association Soomraj Balram, it is due in part to overfishing and piracy.

He says, uncontrolled fishing practices are having a negative impact on stock.

Mr. Balram also tells of another threat to the trade…pirates.

Mr. Balram believes different celebrations among the various groups in the society, may have also contributed to the slow sales of the traditional Good Friday items.

Mr. Balram says, there are two more days to go for lent so fishermen will just wait to see what happens.

He was speaking with News Centre Five yesterday.

