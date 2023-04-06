ARCHDIOCESE OF BALTIMORE SEXUALLY ABUSED OVER 600 CHILDREN

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Cathedral of Mary Our Queen is seen June 23, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. “The Keepers” is a seven-episode documentary series dealing with the unsolved murder of Sister Cesnik, who taught English and drama at the school. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 150 Catholic Priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused more than 600 children over the past 80 years.

This according to a state report released yesterday that accused Church officials of decades of cover-ups.

The report, issued by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, paints a damning picture of the Archdiocese, which is the oldest Roman Catholic diocese in the country and spans much of Maryland.

It said some Parishes; Schools and Congregations had more than one abuser at the same time.

The more than 450-page redacted report goes back more than 80 years, and identifies 156 Priests, Deacons, Catholic Teachers and Seminarians within the Archdiocese accused of the “sexual abuse” and “physical torture” of more than 600 victims.