A DOUBLE MURDER ON THE NATION’S HIGHWAY

A highway chase leads to a double murder.

So far, police have only identified one of the deceased, he is Shamba Chandler.

According to police, the gun battle began near Oropune Gardens at around 8pm.

Police say the occupants from two vehicles shot at each other while driving on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

Reports are that during the exchange one of the vehicles, an Almera crashed at the Piarco lights.

As the first car came to a halt, the men from the other car, a Mazda-6 car got out and fired shots at the two occupants inside the Nissan Almera. Killing them on the spot.

Police are yet to release the name of the other deceased.

The assailants remain at large.