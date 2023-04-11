POLICE OFFICERS INTECEPT A GROUP OF HOME INVADERS…KILLING ONE

Residents of Ali Drive in Aranguez are in high praise for the police service today.

The timely response of the TTPS led to the death of a suspected bandit and the arrest of five alleged accomplices.

Reports say the six men stormed a family’s home on Ramlal Street Aranguez on Sunday night.

One shaken family relative spoke with TV6 news yesterday.

She said the attack happened as the family was about to have their dinner.

Giving a detailed account of the ordeal, the woman concluded that the neighborhood What’s App group chat saved her family’s life.

Senior Supt Mervyn Edwards in charge of the North Eastern Division yesterday confirmed.

Senior Supt Edwards confirmed his officers encountered the men at around 9 pm, when their getaway car crashed.

A loaded glock pistol was seized at the scene

Senior Supt Edwards noted that new strategies are in place and criminals will be apprehended.

Police say the unidentified injured suspect was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he died while undergoing treatment.

And officers of the Cunupia station have held two men believed to be suspects in another home invasion.

The officers say they were conducting patrols along Warren Road last Sunday afternoon, when they responded to a report that a group of men robbed elderly people at a house nearby.

During their response they saw a group of men running along the roadway.

They said the suspects fired shots at them and they returned fire, one of the suspects was wounded.

Another man was later discovered hiding under a parked vehicle.