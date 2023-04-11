SEMINAR POSTPONED TO DISCUSS THE RETURN OF T&T NATIONALS FROM SYRIA

A reported communication issue may have led to the postponement of a seminar aimed at discussing the return Trinidad and Tobago nationals trapped in war zones in the Middle East.

The seminar was to be held last Thursday at the University Of Southern Caribbean in Maracas St. Joseph.

Among those carded to participate were former speaker of the House of Representatives Nizam Mohammed and former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

Seventh day Adventist Pastor Clive Dottin was to be the moderator

He had no definitive word on what led to the postponement.

The seminar was being hosted by the USC.

Pastor Dottin finds the postponement unfortunate and hopes it comes off eventually.

He feels the issue of bringing nationals home from Syria is a serious one.

Government has already put together a committee to make arrangements, for the return of close to one hundred nationals home.

Mr. Mohammed heads that committee.