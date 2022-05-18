Venezuelan national robbed and sexually assaulted in Aripo

Reports of sexual assault on a Venezuelan national.

According to police the 22-year-old victim who resides in Arima boarded a PH taxi at around 7pm last night, in the vicinity of Scotia Bank.

The victim told police 2 other persons got into the car and were dropped off at their respective locations and she became the lone passenger.

She said at that moment the driver reclined his seat and pinned her in the back seat.

The attacker then robbed her of her valuables including her documentation papers, drove to an abandoned shack in Aripo and sexually assaulted her.

She was left at the shack.

The victim said she heard a car passing and flagged it down

Police were then contacted

The victim has described the assailant as a man of African descent, fair in complexion, slim built, and orange hair.