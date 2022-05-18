The Cannabis Control Bill has been passed in the Senate.

Senators passed the Bill at around 1am this morning.

The next step is for the President to attach her signature.

Trinidad and Tobago embarked on 2 marijuana reform Bills, one to decriminalize low-level possession and another to legalize cannabis for medical and religious purposes.

Possession of up to 30 grams of cannabis has been decriminalized but possession of more than 30 grams and up to 60 grams would be punishable by a fixed penalty notice but would not impact an individual’s criminal record if the fine were paid.

The Act provides for the regulatory control of the handling of cannabis for certain purposes, the establishment of the Trinidad and Tobago Cannabis Licensing Authority and connected matters.