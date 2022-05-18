I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

2022 hurricane season begins

Posted on May 18, 2022 by admin

The 2022 hurricane season is likely to bring with it an average of 19 named storms.

Chief climatologist at the MET service Kenneth Kerr says four of them are expected to affect this country.

Mr. Kerr says between four and five storms are expected in the region with 3 becoming hurricanes.

August and September are predicted to be the most active months for the region.

Mr. Kerr was speaking at the met services’ 2022 wet and hurricane seasons national climate outlook forum yesterday.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *