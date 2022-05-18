2022 hurricane season begins

The 2022 hurricane season is likely to bring with it an average of 19 named storms.

Chief climatologist at the MET service Kenneth Kerr says four of them are expected to affect this country.

Mr. Kerr says between four and five storms are expected in the region with 3 becoming hurricanes.

August and September are predicted to be the most active months for the region.

Mr. Kerr was speaking at the met services’ 2022 wet and hurricane seasons national climate outlook forum yesterday.