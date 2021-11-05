Venezuelan man leads police to the body of Jeneka Guerra

Jeneka Guerra

Police say they now have 2 people in custody after the body of 26-year-old Jeneka Guerra was found.

Ms. Guerra was reported missing last Sunday.

Yesterday her body was found in a shallow grave on private land near a river in the Santa Barbara district of Maracas, St. Joseph.

Police say the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

She was identified by her clothing and a tattoo on her hand.

Reports say a Venezuelan man led investigators to the site

He has since been detained by police following investigations by the Cyber Crime Unit of the TTPS.

Police believe, while the suspect did not kill Ms. Guerra, he assisted in disposing her body.