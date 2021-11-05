I955 FM


Call for women to pay more to signs

Posted on November 5, 2021
President of the International Women’s Research Network, Sandrine Rattan

There is a call for women to pay more attention to the signs.

The call comes from President of the International Women’s Research Network, Sandrine Rattan.

She says ladies must be extra vigilant.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning she extended condolences to the family of Jeneka Guerra.

Investigators say arrests are imminent.

On Wednesday police found a bloody purse belonging to Ms. Guerra

The handbag, containing money and personal items, was found by investigators at an abandoned house at Acono Road in Maracas.

