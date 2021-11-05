Senator Vieira making good on his promise

Independent Senator, Anthony Vieira

Making good on his promise, Independent Senator Anthony Vieira has filed a ‘Motion of Censure’ against the opposition, United National Congress in the Upper House.

In the motion the Senator denounces what he describes as the unparliamentary conduct of certain opposition colleagues during the bid to impeach the President on October 21st.

Senator Vieira wants the Senate to establish a select committee to consider and report on a code of ethical conduct and behaviour for Senators.

The house is being asked to condemn the behaviour of the Senators whom he said were in breach of the Standards of Conduct.

Senator Vieira says in his motion that the behaviour exhibited by the Opposition amounted to molestation, intimidation, and an attempt to obstruct, impede, influence and interfere with the Independent Senators in the conduct of their duties.

The incident occurred while the Electoral College was considering the motion against the conduct of President Paula Mae Weekes in her handling of the Police Service Commission matter.

The motion filed by the leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar failed.

All Independent Senators joined the ruling Peoples National Movement and voted against the motion.

The Opposition MPs then labeled the independents PNM and said they were singing for their supper.