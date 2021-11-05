Bar owners not expecting further lockdown

Satesh Manosar

Bar owners are not expecting any further lockdown despite the increasing number of COVID infections.

President Satesh Manosar says any person found in breach of the protocols should pay the consequences.

However he says everyone should not have to suffer for the mistakes of the few.

This morning Mr. Manosar admitted that he has observed blatant disregard for the regulations.

However he is calling on the police to enforce the law.

He says it is time for the public to do the right thing for the country to move forward.