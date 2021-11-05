40-year-old man tazed outside Couva supermarket

A 40-year-old man in police custody after being tazed for erratic episodes outside a Couva supermarket.

According to police around 1.30 pm on Wednesday officers on mobile patrol along Watson Street, saw a male suspect exhibiting unruly behavior.

Newscenter 5 understands officers observed the man shouting at customers exiting the establishment.

The suspect also appeared to be causing customers and pedestrians in the area to be fearful for their safety.

The man was approached by the patrolling officers who identified themselves and told him of the offences being committed.

However, the suspect allegedly continued and hurdled threats to destroy property while using obscene language.

Police initiated an arrest during which a struggle ensued.

The man allegedly became more aggressive and an officer tazed him.

He was later subdued and arrested.