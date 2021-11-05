10 more COVID deaths

There are 335 new cases of the corona virus in Trinidad and Tobago.

There were also 10 deaths.

The death toll has now reached 1,739.

So far this month 43 patients have died.

The death fatalities are 4 elderly men, 3 elderly women and 3 middle-aged men.

Eight of the 10 patients had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney issues.

The new infections were confirmed from samples taken between October 31st and November 3rd.

The number of active cases in the country now sits at 5,243.

A total of 51,459 people have recovered.

Three hundred and 37 people are in hospital, 23 positive patients are in step down facilities and 78 are in State quarantine facilities.

Six hundred and ten thousand, eight hundred and forty two people are now fully vaccinated.

It is also reported that all 5 beds at Tobago’s Intensive Care Unit are occupied.

New confirmed cases of the virus in Tobago are put at 55.

Tobago’s active positive cases were 325 yesterday.

The fully vaccinated in Tobago is now 21,067 people.