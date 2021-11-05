Safe Zones…so far so good, says one business chamber

Head of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, Vivek Charran

With the ongoing operations of businesses under the cover of the Safe Zones, the head of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Vivek Charran says things appear to be going well.

But he feels the ‘lime’ culture in Trinidad and Tobago has been severely affected by the COVID linked restrictions.

Mr. Charran says other countries are benefiting from the fact that in Trinidad and Tobago measures are killing the “liming” sector.

During an interview this morning Mr. Charran said the business community would like to see a top cop appointed.

He also noted that shipping rates are having a negative impact.

However he said the reopening of business is still a step in the right direction.