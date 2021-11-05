T&T could face more pressure from decisions made at COP26 says PM

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley

Trinidad and Tobago could face more pressure from decisions now being made at UN Climate Change Forum COP26 in Glasgow.

The comment comes from Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley.

Dr. Rowley who is attending the conference in Scotland says the impact can be felt on the cost of food.

On Monday, Value Added Tax was removed from thousands of items.

In a statement observing Diwali yesterday, the Prime Minister said food prices are impacted globally.

He said along with the COVID pandemic, this country faces other external challenges.

Dr. Rowley said the decisions now being made at the COP26 conference have the potential to affect this country in very serious ways.

He said the international supply chain crisis, which is currently disrupting all supplies, is likely to be felt in this country’s food baskets.

Dr. Rowley said overall, the country is at a vulnerable, crucial point in its history, yet some may seek to exploit this moment for their selfish, personal agenda.

However, the Prime Minister said in 2021 Budget the government pointed out many indicators for opportunities and economic improvements on the road ahead.