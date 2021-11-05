Tempers flare in Bahamas House of Assembly

Bahamas House of Assembly

Tempers flare in the House of Assembly in the Bahamas.

Former Minister of State in the Finance Ministry Kwasi Thompson accuses the new government of misleading the country by claiming a 1 billion dollar hidden deficit.

Deputy Prime Minisiter Chester Cooper insisted the former Minister was not telling the truth.

Mr. Thompson argued that Mr. Cooper’s statement should be withdrawn.

Mr. Cooper maintained the former government did not disclose as stipulated in the act.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said that was not the case.

Last week the new Progressive Liberal Party presented a Budget and claimed it found the hidden 1 billion dollar debt.