PNM launches campaign for December 6th THA election

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

The ruling Peoples National Movement has officially launched its campaign for the December 6th Tobago House of Assembly election.

Last night, at Shaw Park, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gave assurances to the people of Tobago.

He slammed claims by some that his government poses a threat to this country’s democracy.

Dr. Rowley spoke about the new marina for the island.

The PNM political leader promised to continue working for autonomy for Tobago but said the government needs Opposition support.