PDP leader promises THA workers more money if elected into office

Leader of PDP, Watson Duke

In the camp of the Progressive Democratic Patriots there is a promise that all workers of the Tobago House of Assembly would receive more money if the party gets into office.

On Saturday night, Watson Duke said immediately after the PDP assumes office, THA employees will get an enhancement in their salaries.

Mr. Duke was addressing a public meeting of his party in the Bethel New Grange Electoral District.

And PDP candidate for the area, Pastor Terrence Baynes said since he was elected in January there have been attempts to stall his work in the district.

Pastor Baynes said if elected into office, State lands would be developed so that houses can be made available and affordable to the people.

Pastor Baynes won the district in January this year when the result was a 6-6 tie for the PDP and the Peoples National Movement.