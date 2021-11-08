PM accused of breaching constitution

Opposition MP, Rudranath Indarsingh

The Prime Minister is accused of breaching the constitution.

Speaking at the Opposition Sunday news conference MP Rudranath Indarsingh again said the President is unfit to appoint persons to the Police Service Commission.

He said independent institutions in the country are being compromised.

He noted the withdrawal of the initial list of nominees, for what he said was a due to the Prime Minister being unhappy with a name/names on that list.

The MP said the government conspired to get Gary Griffith out of office.

He further warned people, that under the PNM, the same thing can happen to them if they cross a Minister.