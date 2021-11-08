National Security Minister slams Opposition MP’s claims

National Security Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds slammed the MP’s utterances.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 Minister Hinds said there is no crisis as being claimed by the Opposition.

He said the more the UNC MPs speak the more they expose themselves.

Minister Hinds stressed that democracy has not been nor will it ever be compromised.

He said the doors of the court are always open to the Opposition.

Minister Hinds also noted the return of the Prime Minister from the summit in Glasgow on Saturday.