Police probe and overnight murder in Morvant

Watson Peterson is shot dead on the Lady Young Road in Morvant.

Reports say the incident took place near the lookout at around 8 o’clock last night.

It is said Mr. Peterson was walking in the area where he was shot.

Residents went to investigate, having heard the shot and found the body of Mr. Peterson on the roadway.

There was a single gunshot wound to the head.

Meanwhile, the burnt body of a man yet to be identified is found in Carenage.

Police found the body at around 6 o’clock Sunday morning.

The man’s hands and legs were bound when it was found in a drain off the western side of the road in Sea View Hill.

There was a piece cloth wrapped over the man’s face.

What appeared to be a burnt pillow was found close to the body.