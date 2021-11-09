Police continue to sear for wanted man in connection with Princes Town murders

The search is continuing for a 33-year-old suspect in the chopping death of 2 relatives.

Last Sunday night, Monica Jagroop and Anterro McQueen were chopped at School Trace, New Grant, Princes Town.

Two other family members were wounded.

Relatives are denying the incident was the result of a land dispute.

The wounded are Indra Jagroop and Manickchand Jagroop.

Up to last evening the 2 were in serious condition at hospital.

One male relative yesterday told reporters a Puja gone badly is what caused the rampage.

The relative said the attack on the family has traumatised the entire community.

Up to yesterday police were searching for the man believed to have launched the attacks.