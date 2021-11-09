I955 FM


A warning to criminals from the National Security Minister

November 9, 2021
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds tells criminals the lifting of the curfew does not signal a reason to exhale.

Minister Hinds says he is aware that many citizens are looking forward to the return of normalcy come next month when the measures are to be eased.

At a media conference yesterday, Minister Hinds said among them is the criminal element.

He said following a meeting with the police service yesterday he is assured the law enforcement officers are ready.

He also said this will apply to the monitoring of beaches and places where persons congregate late into the night.

