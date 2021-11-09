Opposition leader is asking “Did the SOE work?”

Opposition leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar

With the announcement that there will be no extension of the State Of Emergency, the Opposition leader is asking, did it work?

Kamla Persad Bissessar says there was no way her MPs were going to support an extension.

The government would have needed a special majority in the parliament to extend the State Of Emergency.

According to Mrs. Persad Bissessar, the crime situation remains untouched by the State Of Emergency.

By simple majority in August the SOE, first declared in May this year, was able to get passage of the motion.