COVID strikes the Lady Hochoy home

Lady Hochoy home

Wards and supervisory staff at the Lady Hochoy home contract COVID-19 leading to it being sealed off from the public and under the supervision of the County Medical Officer of health.

The situation was made public during the COVID-19 briefing last Saturday.

Yesterday Social Development Minister Donna Cox told Newscenter 5, government is paying close attention to the unfortunate development and assures the authorities are taking nothing for granted.

There is no confirmation on their vaccination status.

But Minister Cox continues to urge persons to take the vaccine.

She said persons have and continue to be advised but they are still being careless.

Eleven adults and three children at the home are infected with the virus.