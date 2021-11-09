Explosion at building storing ink leads to fire at Point Lisas

An explosion at a building storing ink and ink products leads to a fire at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

Reports say the incident occurred at Gemini Inks Caribbean Limited at Building F1 F2 Demarara Drive in Point Lisas at around 6:20 last evening.

Newscenter 5 understands when the fire service responded and the single storey warehouse building was well alight.

The fire service says preliminary investigations revealed the building was used to house detergent and hand sanitizers.

It says appliances from the Couva, Chaguanas and Mon Respos Fire Station responded and contained the blaze.

There were no reports of injury.

