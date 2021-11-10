Gun violence claims 3 lives

Three murders, 2 in Port of Spain and the other in Arima are engaging the attention of the police.

The latest incident occurred in Cocorite last night.

The victim is identified as David Ferriera.

Reports say Mr. Ferriera was involved in a fight with another man.

It is said during the confrontation the suspect opened fire hitting Mr. Ferriera several times.

He died at the scene.

Meanwhile a man identified only by his alias “melon” is gunned down on Nelson Street.

That incident also occurred last night.

And Adrian Wilson also known as Lanton was shot and killed at Church Street Arima, yesterday afternoon.

Reports say he was walking along the roadway when he was several times.

He died at the scene.