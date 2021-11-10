Debate on motion to approve 5 nominees to sit on the PSC begins in the Parliament today

Parliament

Debate on the 5 nationals whose names were submitted by the President, to sit on the Police Service Commission, begins in the Parliament this afternoon.

It is very likely the Opposition members in the House will either abstain or vote against the nominees of the President.

The 5 are Ian Ramdhani, Judith Jones, Maxine King, Rajiv Persad and Maxine Attong.

They are to replace the last commission, which collapsed under the weight of a controversy surround the selection of a Police Commissioner.

On Monday night the leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad Bissessar said support for the nominees is not likely.

Last weekend, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley saw no problem with today’s exercise.

The government does not require a special majority to approve and accept the nominees.