Chief Justice tells of staff shortages & crippling dependence on the State

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

Yet again the Chief Justice of Trinidad and Tobago is lamenting staff shortages and crippling dependence on the State.

Justice Ivor Archie yesterday declared open the new Law Term.

He said once again depending on the State for funding is not helping the Judiciary.

He renewed his call for greater autonomy, recalling it was promised in the 2015 National Budget.

The Chief Justice said leaning on the State for the hiring of much needed human resources has been an obstruction.

Nevertheless Justice Archie listed some of the achievements in the Judiciary over the past year and vowed to put greater emphasis on the criminal division.