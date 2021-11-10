Minister of Public Utilities promise better water supply

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales

A promise from Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales that there will be a better water supply for hundreds of thousands of people in the coming years.

This he says as the Ministry prepares to launch its water strategic plan.

Yesterday Minister Gonzales addressed the opening of the Manzanilla booster station.

He said there are plans to ensure more citizens have access to water.

He said in the same time frame infrastructure of the Water And Sewerage Authority will be upgraded.

Minister Gonzales said while he cannot promise to fix all the problems he can assure improved delivery.