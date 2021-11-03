UN slams atrocities committed in Tigray conflict

UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet

The United Nations has condemned atrocities uncovered in a joint investigation into the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region on Wednesday; a day after the country’s government announced a nationwide State Of Emergency.

UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet during a news conference on the report added that restricted access to some areas of Tigray made it difficult for the team to quantify abuses.

Fighting broke out between the region’s former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government last year.

The investigation — which is the only human rights probe to have been allowed into the blockaded Tigray region since, did not lay blame for hostilities and human rights violations at the feet of one group.