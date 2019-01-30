Venezuelan kidnappers asking for US 200,000 from relatives of 6 T&T fishermen for their release

The relatives of 6 fishermen have until Friday to pay 200,000 US dollars for their release.
The 6 Trinidad and Tobago nationals reportedly being held by kidnappers were taken last Sunday.
It is said the kidnappers have warned that if the money is not paid they would begin cutting off their victims limbs.
The names of the 6 men are 16-year-old Jagdesh Jude Jaikaran, 36-year-old Linton Manohar, 28-year-old Brandon Arjoon, brothers Jason O’Brien and Jerry O’Brien and 35-year-old Ricky Rambharose.
The men went fishing on a pirogue on Sunday afternoon and were held by men said to be speaking spanish.
Reports say the 6 were held up by armed men and were taken to Venezuela.
Police are investigating the circumstances.
