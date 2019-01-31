Tunapuna man shot…residents thought explosions heard we scratch bombs

A man is shot some 20 times in Tunapuna.

He is identified as Anton Slater and is also known as “Blocker”.

Reports say the incident took place just after 10 o’clock last night at Maingot Road.

Newscenter 5 understands residents heard over 20 explosions but thought they scratch bombs.

Nevertheless they contacted the police.

When officers arrived they found the body of Mr. Slater.

Investigations are now underway.