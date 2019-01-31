I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Tunapuna man shot…residents thought explosions heard we scratch bombs

Posted on January 31, 2019 by newscenter5

police-line-do-not-cross-body1-e1334691651599A man is shot some 20 times in Tunapuna.

 

He is identified as Anton Slater and is also known as “Blocker”.

 

Reports say the incident took place just after 10 o’clock last night at Maingot Road.

 

Newscenter 5 understands residents heard over 20 explosions but thought they scratch bombs.

 

Nevertheless they contacted the police.

 

When officers arrived they found the body of Mr. Slater.

 

Investigations are now underway.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *