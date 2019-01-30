Caricom’s delegation to the UN on the troubles in Venezuela has held final meetings

Caricom’s delegation to the United Nations on the troubles in Venezuela, has held final meetings.
A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister last evening said the meetings established the need for dialogue in order to resolve the troubles in Venezuela.
The statement said Dr. Keith Rowley held a meeting with Ambassador Jonathan Cohen, who is the US representative to the U.N, at the end of a round of New York meetings which Caricom’s delegation held with officials.
During yesterday’s Caricom lobby, the delegation, which included Caricom Secretary General Irwin Larocque and Trinidad and Tobago’s Ambassador to the U.N Pennelope Beckles, met with the President of the United Nations.
After that meeting, the delegation met with permanent representatives to the UN from South Africa, Uraguay, Brazil, Australia and Nicaragua.
The OPM said at the end of this round of Caricom meetings, Trinidad and Tobago held a bilateral meeting with Ambassador Jonathan Cohen, the US representative to the UN.
According to the statement, during the discussion, trinidad and tobago, as part of the Caricom delegation outlined its concerns about the volatili ty of the Venezuelan situation and the existential threat that it poses to the stability of the region.
Trinidad and Tobago also emphasised the need for meaningful dialogue between all parties in these matters and reaffirmed a commitment to working through Caricom and with all external partners within and outside of the region.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.