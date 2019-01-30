Police probing murder

Police are now probing the murder of Solon James.
He was found lying at the side of the road in Arouca on Monday night.
Officers of the Northern Division Task Force are said to have responded to a shooting report at Mountain View Drive, Windy Hill, Arouca, where they found Mr. James.
They say he was shot several times about the body.
Mr. James was taken to the Arima District Health Facility where he died while undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile one the men shot and wounded last weekend has died.
Layne Cumberbatch and his brother, Kareem “Dunga” Samuel, were shot at during the early hours of Saturday morning.
They were at the time at Hunte Road in San Juan.
42-year-old Mr. Samuel died at the scene.
Mr. Cumberbatch, who was also shot, attempted to escape the gunmen by jumping a wall.
It is said part of the wall fell on him.
He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was treated and warded.
However, on Monday night he died.
