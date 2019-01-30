Police probing murder

Police are now probing the murder of Solon James.

He was found lying at the side of the road in Arouca on Monday night.

Officers of the Northern Division Task Force are said to have responded to a shooting report at Mountain View Drive, Windy Hill, Arouca, where they found Mr. James.

They say he was shot sev­er­al times about the body.

Mr. James was taken to the Ari­ma District Health Fa­cil­i­ty where he died while un­der­go­ing treat­ment.

Meanwhile one the men shot and wounded last weekend has died.

Layne Cum­ber­batch and his broth­er, Ka­reem “Dun­ga” Samuel, were shot at during the early hours of Saturday morning.

They were at the time at Hunte Road in San Juan.

42-year-old Mr. Samuel died at the scene.

Mr. Cum­ber­batch, who was al­so shot, at­tempt­ed to es­cape the gun­men by jump­ing a wall.

It is said part of the wall fell on him.

He was tak­en to the Port of Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where he was treat­ed and ward­ed.

How­ev­er, on Monday night he died.